Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

The Honda Unicorn is one of the highest sold 150-160cc bikes in recent times. It is a sleeper hit and unless you go to the showroom to book one, you will not realise that it commands a 2-3 weeks waiting period. Nonetheless, this has perhaps pushed Honda to increase the price of its warhorse. The Honda Unicorn BS6 was priced at Rs 97,000 a few months back wherein now the cost of acquiring one, ex-showroom is Rs 1,00,593. This is irrespective of the colour one selects. HMSI dealers, a few of them whom Express Drives spoke with, confirmed that they are quoting customers the new price and those who had booked the bike before too will have to pay the revised cost. The Unicorn comes in three colours – Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Ingenious Black. One can book the bike online or at HMSI authorised dealerships across the country.

The Honda Unicorn, in its BS6 form, is the combined efforts of the older Unicorn and the 160cc derivative. HMSI retained the older Unicorn’s design but made slight changes to the wheelbase and added an engine kill switch. They used the now-defunct Uni 160’s motor here. This engine though makes conservative power and torque numbers now – 12hp and 14Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. There is a front disc and a drum at the rear. Honda has given an ABS sensor on the front wheel as well. The Unicorn continues with its all-analogue dials, with the exception of adding an engine malfunction light on the instrument console.

The Unicorn was the first Indian bike to have a monoshock rear suspension. It also had tuff-up tubes that slows the rate of air leaking from the tyre. Of course, now it has been replaced with tubeless rubber that work quite effectively. Compared to its competition like the Pulsar 150 as well as the Xtreme 160R, the Uni is priced Rs 4,000-5,000 lower.

