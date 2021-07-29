Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

The Unicorn comes in three colours - Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Ingenious Black. One can book the bike online or at HMSI authorised dealerships across the country. 

By:July 29, 2021 11:18 AM

The Honda Unicorn is one of the highest sold 150-160cc bikes in recent times. It is a sleeper hit and unless you go to the showroom to book one, you will not realise that it commands a 2-3 weeks waiting period. Nonetheless, this has perhaps pushed Honda to increase the price of its warhorse. The Honda Unicorn BS6 was priced at Rs 97,000 a few months back wherein now the cost of acquiring one, ex-showroom is Rs 1,00,593. This is irrespective of the colour one selects. HMSI dealers, a few of them whom Express Drives spoke with, confirmed that they are quoting customers the new price and those who had booked the bike before too will have to pay the revised cost. The Unicorn comes in three colours – Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Ingenious Black. One can book the bike online or at HMSI authorised dealerships across the country.

The Honda Unicorn, in its BS6 form, is the combined efforts of the older Unicorn and the 160cc derivative. HMSI retained the older Unicorn’s design but made slight changes to the wheelbase and added an engine kill switch. They used the now-defunct Uni 160’s motor here. This engine though makes conservative power and torque numbers now – 12hp and 14Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. There is a front disc and a drum at the rear. Honda has given an ABS sensor on the front wheel as well. The Unicorn continues with its all-analogue dials, with the exception of adding an engine malfunction light on the instrument console.

The Unicorn was the first Indian bike to have a monoshock rear suspension. It also had tuff-up tubes that slows the rate of air leaking from the tyre. Of course, now it has been replaced with tubeless rubber that work quite effectively. Compared to its competition like the Pulsar 150 as well as the Xtreme 160R, the Uni is priced Rs 4,000-5,000 lower.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week