Honda Unicorn BS6 launched: Prices start at Rs 93,593

The Unicorn BS-VI is powered by a 160cc engine providing greater performance and superior efficiency, HMSI said in a statement.

By:Published: February 28, 2020 10:53:29 AM

HMSI launches BS-VI compliant Unicorn bike model, price starts at Rs 93,593

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMIS) on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant version of its Unicorn bike model with price starting at Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Unicorn BS-VI is powered by a 160cc engine providing greater performance and superior efficiency, HMSI said in a statement.

“Unicorn was the first motorcycle introduced by Honda in India. Since its launch, it has always been the benchmark when it comes to engine refinement and smooth performance,” HMSI President, CEO & Managing Director Minoru Kato said. The Unicorn model has been in the market for more than 16 years and has more than 2.5 million customers, he added.HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said with the new advanced 160cc engine delivering more power, Unicorn BS-VI “will raise the bar for seamless refined performance along with the trust of Honda reliability”.

The new engine also comes equipped with counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm, the company said.

