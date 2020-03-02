Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

The Honda Unicorn in its BS6 form has lost weight, gained a new engine and at the same time is costlier than the BS4 model by a good margin.

Honda recently rolled out the CB Unicorn BS6. The Unicorn is its longest as well as highest selling 150cc motorcycle in the country. But not anymore. Well, it’s not that Honda found out an alternative or something. It is the simple fact that the Unicorn is no longer a 150cc now. It has moved to a 160cc unit. What are the other changes and is there a significant difference from the BS4 model, read on to find out.

Before we go on to see the changes, let’s take a look at what has stayed put. The Unicorn has got the same styling as the outgoing BS4 model. A design language that is nearly 15 years old. Honda had once burnt their fingers by trying to introduce the 160cc model, albeit as an all-new motorcycle. However, slow sales due to lower public acceptance did the motorcycle in. So, it is but natural that the styling retains the strong visual identity. The instrument console too is the same. Even the colour palette – Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic & Mat Axis Gray Metallic stays true. So much for mass acceptance. Uff!

New bits, that one can see are the bulge in the exhaust header, pointing to a catalytic converter that is required for BS6 norms. The headlight is a DC unit that ensures the illumination is constant at all speeds. The meter console has a blue backlighting now. Another thing that can be noticed is the engine kill switch. No, it isn’t like the one in the Honda scooters. That will be too much of new technology for the Unicorn customer. This is a simple switch that you also get in the CBR250R. While it may not be apparent enough, the seat too is longer (+24mm), broader and has a softer cushion too. Honda has also dropped the CB moniker, something which we have seen them doing with the new Shine range of motorcycles as well.

To things which may not be so apparent but are still significant changes then. The 162cc, single cylinder engine from the Unicorn 160 makes a comeback. It though has a fuel injection system now in place, to meet the stricter emission norms. The engine makes a measly (delightful for Unicorn customers) 12.9PS of power, the same as the outgoing BS4 version. Torque though has improved – 14Nm compared to the earlier 12.8Nm. The torque is in fact more than even that of the BS4 X-Blade model but by just 0.1Nm. Compression ratio is the same as that of the Unicorn 160 – 10.1:1 vs 9.1:1 of the Unicorn 150. Performance though is expected to be better than before, with the improved torque and lower kerb weight of 140kg. The BS4 Unicorn weighed 7kg more. A counterbalancer claims to iron out vibrations at higher rpms. No word on fuel efficiency but then the older bike was a champ in this department and the newer motorcycle with more torque and less kerb weight…you do the math.

Honda Unicorn BS6

Honda has reduced the length of the new Unicorn BS6 – 2081mm vs 2092mm of the BS4. The height of the motorcycle has gone up by 3mm while the wheelbase has reduced by 1mm. Honda has increased the ground clearance of the motorcycle by 8mm – making it a significant 187mm now. This will be helpful for travelling two-up or even three-up – typically something that rural Unicorn customers do. However, three-up riding is something which we don’t advocate or advise.

The cycle parts have stayed the same – telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the back. The brakes – 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum are also carried over. Honda continues with the single channel ABS tradition for its 150-160cc offerings in India. The tyres are claimed to be lower rolling resistance now but their tread pattern is recognisable. Honda has also ensured that the 18-inch black alloys stay put.

One change which everyone will notice and might affect the Unicorn customer is the Rs 13,000 hike in price. Buying the Honda Unicorn BS6 will cost a customer Rs 1 lakh, on-road. Unlike other Honda motorcycles that have crossed over to BS6 territory, the Unicorn has got far less to show. That it has a six year warranty (optional) could be a lure. Will the price hike and relatively lesser features on table, affect sales? Only time will tell.

