Honda U-Go destined for India? Design patent journaled

The Honda U-Go was launched in China in 2021 and could be making its way to Indian shores. It could be a low-cost alternative for shorter commutes.

Honda might soon be bringing an affordable electric scooter to Indian shores. The U-Go was launched in China last year and soon after that, the Japanese manufacturer filed a patent for the scooter in India as well. The patent was registered in August of 2021 and has now been journaled. The company had announced their intentions for making environment-friendly vehicles in India and bringing in EVs as well. The U-Go could be part of the plans to bring in affordable electric two-wheelers and build an ecosystem for this greener technology.

The Honda U-Go is a slim and light e-scooter with a minimalistic design philosophy. There is a modern-looking headlamp cluster on the apron with an LED DRL surrounding it. The slim top section houses the turn indicators. U-Go has a rather simple looking profile and looks rather utilitarian. However, it rides on smart alloy wheels and has telescopic forks at the front and twin springs at the back.

Internationally, the U-Go comes in two variants – one powered by a 1.6bhp electric motor and another by a lower-powered 1bhp motor. This is clearly a slow-speed scooter that comes with a hub-mounted motor. Both variants run on a removable 1.44kWh battery that promises a claimed range of 65km which is a bit less compared to most flagship EVs in India right now. By adding a second battery pack, the range can be doubled to 130km. The removable battery and maximum top speed of 53km would make it a hassle-free choice for short commutes.

While many new e-scooter manufacturers have sprung up in the past few years, a handful of established players are also gearing up to make the transition from ICE to EVs. Honda has been one of the manufacturers that are yet to take any solid step in the matter. While it is still unclear if U-Go will be the first electric two-wheeler from Honda in India or if it will be launched at all, the move shows that the company is working on EVs behind the scenes.