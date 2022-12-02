Honda two-wheelers sales up 38%, 3.73 lakh units sold in November

Overall, Honda managed to register a domestic YoY growth of 38 percent over the same period last year.

Owing to a successful festival season, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded 3,73,221 sales in November 2022, which includes domestic sales of 3,53,540 units and 19,681 units in exports.

Overall, Honda managed to register a domestic YoY growth of 38 percent over the same period last year, when Honda registered sales of 256,174 units.

Commenting on Honda’s growth in November, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “After a successful festival season, HMSI continues to witness consistent demand in the market. There is now a growing need for mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open up and more and more people venture out.”

He added, “The industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum and we are on a constant lookout to fulfil the needs of our customers. With the intent to delight our customers, we are constantly expanding our last mile presence with the inauguration of new outlets across India.”