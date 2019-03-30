Honda two-wheelers’ opens 1,000th dealership in India: Doubles touch points in the last 5 years

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the opening of its 1000th Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealership in India. The company has recently inaugurated its new 4S (Sales/ Service/ Spares/ Safety) facility that goes by the name Platinum Honda, in Zirakpur, Punjab. The company has said in a press statement that Honda is the only company in the Indian two-wheeler industry to double its network count and inaugurate a significant 3300 new touch-points in the last 5 years. With this, Honda’s total network count in India has now reached the milestone 6000th outlet mark. All Honda Authorized Exclusive Dealerships (HEADs) offer a 4S setup including the industry norm of Sales, Service, Spare Parts and the 4th ‘S’ unique to Honda which is Safety Riding Promotion.

Commenting on this milestone, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that he is delighted to be present here on milestone 1000th Honda dealer inauguration. Honda also fulfilled its commitment of providing 6000 network touchpoints to its valuable customers by the end of the current financial year. He added that this landmark achievement brings Honda closer to the hearts of its customers, who have reposed their trust in the brand.

With an impressive 1000 dealerships across India, Honda two-wheelers certainly has a good presence that majorly contributes to the overall sales of the company. Speaking of the recent launches, the brand launched the new CB300R in India a few weeks back at a price of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike primarily competes with the likes of the KTM 390 Duke in the segment, however, it is priced lower than the latter. Powering the motorcycle is a 286cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 30 bhp and 27 Nm.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!