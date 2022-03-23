Honda Two-wheelers India achieve 30 lakh units export milestone

Honda Two-wheelers India has achieved the 30 lakh units export milestone in its 21st year of operations. Moreover, the Honda Dio is claimed to be the no. 1 exported scooter from India.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited has today announced that the company has achieved the 30 lakh units export milestone. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler giant started exports in the year 2001 with its debut model, Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 15 lakh mark in 2016, the company managed to add the next 15 lakh exports in only the last 5 years, i.e. more than three times the earlier speed.

Honda Two-wheelers India’s cumulative exports breached the 30 lakh units’ mark in its 21st year of operations. The company currently exports 18 models to more than 29 countries across the world. Moreover, Honda claims that the Dio currently reigns as the no. 1 exported scooter from India. It is also worth mentioning that in 2020, the company established a new Overseas Business Expansion business vertical and expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like the United States, Japan, and Europe among others.

Additionally, HMSI recently commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its fourth Indian factory which is located at Vithalapur in Gujarat. Speaking on this milestone achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2020.”

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI’s sustained efforts in expanding Honda’s footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to become a ‘Manufacturing Hub for the World’.”

