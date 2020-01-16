Honda two-wheelers doesn’t expect revival in auto sector in near term, here’s why

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that there will be some time lag and that will also shift the demand, adding Honda is also trying to make it more affordable to upgrade to basic technology through attractive finance scheme."So how it will be finally evaluated by the customer (BS-VI transition), what kind of...whether it is good enough to motivate them to take the next action, that only time will tell...," he said. Guleria added it is difficult to specify in which month or quarter the revival will happen.

"It is going to happen, it's not that we will continue to see that negative growth," he added. "From an industry point of view, because the price points are changing anywhere in double digits, in terms of percentage from the existing price point, this will definitely have some impact. It is also happening when the overall sentiments of the market are also low," he said on pricing post-implementation of BS-VI norms. With the Activa 6G, the Japanese two-wheeler maker has introduced a host of new features offering the latest technology.

The new scooter, priced at Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi), will be delivered to customers by the end of January and early February. Activa 125 scooter was the first BS-VI compliant model launched by HMSI in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms. "Today we are proud to launch the game-changing BS-VI Activa 6G which will be available across our dealerships by the end of January & early February," Guleria said.

A performance accelerator to the HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a silent start, and a smooth eco-friendly engine are some of the features of the new scooter."Much ahead of the regulation, Honda was the first manufacturer in India to start selling mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler Activa 125 followed by SP 125," HMSI President and Chief Executive Officer Minoru Kato said.

He said the company has already dispatched over 75,000 units of these two BS-VI models across India.

"Today, as we launch the all-new BS-VI Activa 6G, I am confident, it will unleash another quiet revolution and further strengthen our business expansion in India," Kato added.HMSI is also carrying out a study on electric mobility plans and it is expected to be finalised in a year, he said. Guleria said the company will upgrade only four to five models from its existing line up to BS-VI compliant model post-implementation of new emission norms.