Honda two-wheeler reaches 40 crore global production milestone: HMSI highest contributor in FY 2018-19

The Honda Motor Corporation has announced that its global two-wheeler business has achieved a significant milestone of cumulative 400 million units (40 crore units) produced on its 70th anniversary of motorcycle mass manufacturing since 1949. Additionally, Honda’s Indian arm, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has been the largest contributor to Honda’s two-wheeler manufacturing globally in the financial year of 2018-19.

In the last fiscal, HMSI contributed 58.8 lakh units to Honda’s global manufacturing for the two-wheeler business between April 2018-March 2019. Its India business contributed 28.2% of honda’s global production ahead of Indonesia which contributed 24.8% with 51.6 lakh units. For Honda, Vietnam was the third-largest contributor with a production of 27.6 lakh units contributing 13.3% of its total production in the same time period.

Takahiro Hachigo, CEO, Honda Motor Company said, “For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”

Honda entered the Indian market in 2001 and managed to achieve a production milestone of 1 crore units in a single year in just 2004. HMSI currently has four production facilities, one of which is the world’s first dedicated manufacturing plant for scooters situated in Gujarat. Its first plant in Manesar has a capacity to produce 16.5 lakh units annually.

The Honda Motor Corporation began its operations in 1948. Mass production of Honda motorcycles ventured out of Japan for the first time in 1963 with a new facility in Belgium. Currently, Honda’s global line up consists of two-wheelers that range from 50cc to 1,800cc motorcycles and scooters which are manufactured around the world at 35 facilities in 21 countries.