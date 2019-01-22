Honda to unleash the new CB300R in India on 8th February : The neo-retro we deserve!

Honda is all set to launch the new CB300R in the Indian market on 8th February this year. The company previously announced the arrival of its new neo-retro bike, and recently the launch date was officially announced. The new neo-retro from the Japanese automaker will be the first of kind motorcycle in its segment.

The bike comes powered with a 286cc, single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled motor that churns out close to 31.4hp of maximum power and 27.5Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that made its official debut in the CBR300R (2015) and now it will be seen in the new CB300R. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. For the year 2019, the bike gets a completely redesigned body kit which draws inspiration from the new 2019 CB1000R+. It gets similarly designed front circular headlight, sculpted tank, seat design, and also carries a similar tank shroud with ‘CB’ badging.

The company likes to call it the “Neo-Sports Cafe” design, but in reality, it’s very similar to the concept of neo-retro sports bikes of the modern times. It comes loaded with a USD fork which replaces the older conventional telescopic unit as seen on the CB300F motorcycle. It also comes with a new swingarm, less weight (143kg kerb), and ABS. When launched the bike is expected to sit in a price tag of close to Rs 2.50 lakh (a fairly expensive deal already), and at this price, it locks horn with bikes such as KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Continental GT650 and the Interceptor 650.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on the same.