Honda to reveal EV plans on March 29: Activa electric launch next year

Honda will reveal its electrification plans for the Indian market on March 29, 2023. The company will launch its first EV, an Activa-based electric scooter, by March 2024.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched its most affordable motorcycle, the Shine 100, at a starting price of Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. During the same event, the company officially announced that it will reveal its electrification plans for the Indian market on March 29, 2023. Honda’s first EV is likely to be an Activa-based electric scooter and it will make its market debut by March 2024.

Honda Activa electric scooter: What to expect?

HMSI hinted about its electrification plans for India at the Activa H-Smart launch event as well. The company’s MD and CEO, Atsushi Ogata, revealed that Honda’s first EV for the Indian market is being developed in close coordination with its Japanese team. It will be an India-specific product based on the Activa 6G and will be manufactured at the company’s Manesar plant in Haryana.

The Honda Activa electric will be a no-nonsense mass-market scooter. Based on the current Activa 6G platform, it will be transplanted with an electric powertrain and is said to offer a top speed of around 50 kmph. The company has not yet revealed its battery capacity or range per charge. However, we do know that Honda’s maiden EV will get a fixed battery pack.

Honda Shine 100 and Activa H-Smart:

Honda recently launched the Shine 100 and Activa H-Smart in India. They have been priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 80,537, ex-showroom, respectively. The Shine 100 is Honda’s most affordable motorcycle and gets a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm. Honda Activa H-Smart, on the other hand, gets a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that now develops 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque.

