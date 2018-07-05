Free motorcycle trackers by Honda to record, upload routes onto cloud: Here’s how

Honda Motorcycles has become the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to provide a tracker to its customers free-of-charge. Honda Motorcycles UK has joined forces with Datatool in the first partnership of its kind to offer tracking equipment fitted free-of-charge to riders of every single on-road Honda motorcycle. The initiative is available on purchases from 2 July 2018.

New Honda Motorcycle customers will be receiving Datatool’s Thatcham-approved tracking solution - TrakKING Adventure system, which will be supplied and fitted free of cost as well by Honda dealerships. Also, existing Honda customers can buy the tracking system at a discount on purchase and installation costs.

In addition to the automatic theft monitoring and instant notification, Datatool TrakKING Adventure provides a detailed history with every journey automatically uploaded to the cloud for later review, as well as the ability to provide location and event-based alerts.

Once activated, the TrakKING Adventure software allows riders to record and review their routes with friends online and via the free iOS or Android smartphone apps. This mapping technology and the tracking capability covers the whole of Western Europe.

The UK’s top-selling motorcycle brand, Honda has thrown its support behind the recently-announced MCIA Secured initiative and is keen to highlight the role that manufacturers can play in ensuring riders have access to the tools which will keep them and their bikes safe.

As well as being Thatcham Quality Assured, TrakKING Adventure is also accredited as a Police ‘Secured by Design’ product, which means it meets the high standards set by police forces around the UK to reduce and prevent crime.

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles at Honda UK, said: “This ground-breaking safety and security initiative is a long-term Honda commitment to ensuring peace of mind for riders of Honda’s on-road range.

“Fitting a tracking device such as TrakKING Adventure is a significant deterrent, looked on favourably by insurance companies and can lead to around 90% of bikes being returned to their owner if they are unfortunate enough to be stolen. For riders, dealers and insurers, it’s a win-win scenario, speeding up the process of getting back on the road and ensuring customers retain their Honda motorcycle.”