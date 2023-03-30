Honda to launch two e-scooters in 2024: Activa EV, battery swapping & more

Honda has revealed its EV roadmap for the Indian market. The company will launch two electric scooters in India next year and aims to reach one million annual EV production by 2030.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed its EV roadmap for the Indian market. While the company is amongst the last mass-market two-wheeler manufacturers to enter the EV space, it aims to foray into the segment in style. Honda will launch two electric scooters in India next year, including the electrified version of the Activa. Moreover, the Japanese two-wheeler maker aims to reach one million annual EV production by 2030.

Honda’s upcoming electric scooters in India

Upcoming Honda electric scooters in India:

Honda will introduce two electric scooters in India next year. The company is developing EVs from the ground up and will be based on an all-new platform christened ‘Platform-E’. It will serve as the foundation for several electric two-wheelers, including fixed and swappable battery-type models. Honda plans to have ten electric two-wheelers in its portfolio over the next five years. However, their exact details will be revealed later.

Also Read: Express Drives Garage: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 [First Report]

The company’s maiden electric offering will be a mid-range product with a fixed battery pack. It will be based on Honda’s best-selling petrol scooter, the Activa, and will be launched in India in March 2024. This will be followed by an electric scooter with a swappable battery system that will utilise the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: tech and is likely to make its market debut by September next year.

Honda’s battery swapping technology

Honda’s future EV plans for the Indian market:

In line with its aggressive product expansion plans, Honda has revealed its strategy to meet the production demand for EVs. The company will establish a specialised manufacturing facility, Factory ‘E’, at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka. This factory will exclusively produce electric vehicles and the Japanese two-wheeler maker aims to reach one million annual EV production in India by 2030.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Honda has announced that its electric vehicles will use domestically manufactured components such as batteries, PCU and even the motor will be designed & produced in-house. Talking about charging infrastructure, Honda will set up battery-swapping stations at petrol pumps, metro stations and its 6,000+ touchpoints across the country. Eventually, some of its service centres will be transformed into Workshop ‘E’ to cater only to EV customers.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “In line with Honda’s global direction – to increase Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle unit sales ratio to 100% by 2040, we will continue to improve the efficiency of ICE engines with introduction of Flex fuel engine and follow government direction for alternate fuels while expanding electrification of models and ecosystem.”

Watch Video | 2023 Honda Activa First Look:

He added, “On the EV front, we are committed to build India’s best EV Business structure and lead in the development of sustainable transportation. With our EV roadmap, now in the execution phase, we are taking substantial steps towards creating exclusive infrastructure for manufacturing diverse range of captivating electric vehicles. Parallelly, we are also investing in the development of EV technologies, charging infrastructure and aftersales services”.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.