Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

The upcoming 200cc Honda will bring back the CB Hornet moniker. The X-Blade received a massive price hike of Rs 17,000 while meeting the BS6 norms and in such a case, a BS6 compliant Hornet 160R doesn't make a lot of sense and hence, the possibility of the CB Hornet 200R.

By:Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:06 AM
Honda CBF190R (Representational image)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently shared a ‘Block Your Date’ invite with the Indian media for 27th August. This time around, the product in question isn’t going to be a BS6 upgrade of an existing model but rather a quite interesting motorcycle. Sources close to the development have confirmed to Express Drives that the company will be launching a 200cc bike on the said date. Sounds exciting, isn’t it? Now while many of you might think that it is going to be a completely new product with an altogether different name, well this isn’t going to be the case. The Honda CB Hornet 160R wasn’t upgraded to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms and it is currently missing from the brand’s official website for India. The same moniker will return in a more powerful avatar this time and going by the nomenclature that the previous model had, the upcoming 200cc bike might be called Honda CB Hornet 200R.

Honda X-Blade received a massive price hike of Rs 17,000 while meeting the BS6 norms and in such a case, a BS6 compliant Hornet 160R doesn’t seem to be making a lot of sense. That said, the 200cc Hornet might turn out to be a good option and considering the fact that the company doesn’t have any 200cc offering in its portfolio right now, the bike will help its foray into the fast-growing segment. Moreover, Honda patented the CBF190R in India, and hence, the rumoured CB Hornet 200R might come based on the former. Honda CB Hornet 200R in most certainty will get a sharp and aggressive design language with some cues from the smaller 160cc model.

Also, the bike should pack in some premium features like an all-LED headlamp, all-digital instrumentation with smartphone connectivity and more. Speaking of powertrain, the engine on the more powerful Honda CB Hornet 200R is expected to churn out power in the region of 20 hp in order to give a tough fight to its competition that includes the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and also, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

