Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

Always wanted to buy a modern classic bike but not a big fan of Royal Enfield? Well, Honda might be coming up with a big good news for you!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is coming up with a new product on 30th September. The company has started sending ‘Block your Date’ invite to the media. The invite doesn’t reveal many details about the new launch however, the mention of Honda Big Wing confirms that it going to be a premium product. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed that the upcoming launch will be a sub 400cc bike. The motorcycle will most likely be positioned in the growing 300cc to 400cc segment and will help the company expand its Big Wing portfolio for the customers here in India. Now coming to the big question – What exactly this offering will be? In the past, Honda has been quite open in terms of the fact that it has been developing a Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser.

That said, looking at the segment and its popularity, Honda might bring in something that would be based on the Rebel 300 sold globally. As already mentioned, the said offering will be retailed through Honda Big Wing chain of dealerships that is responsible for selling premium Honda motorcycles and the upcoming sub 400cc bike will be one of the most affordable offerings to be sold through Big Wing. If the Honda sub 400cc bike turns out to be a true blue Royal Enfield challenger, a lot will depend on its pricing to succeed.

Royal Enfield currently has the dominance in the said category with the Classic 350 as its best-selling product and despite being a not-so-modern, not-so-fast bike, it is selling like hot cakes even today with over a decade of its journey in the Indian market. That said, the company has to price its upcoming sub 400cc bike under Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) to stand a chance. More details on 30th September, so keep watching this space!

Honda Rebel 300 image used for representational purpose!

