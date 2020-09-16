Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

Always wanted to buy a modern classic bike but not a big fan of Royal Enfield? Well, Honda might be coming up with a big good news for you!

By:Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:33 AM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is coming up with a new product on 30th September. The company has started sending ‘Block your Date’ invite to the media. The invite doesn’t reveal many details about the new launch however, the mention of Honda Big Wing confirms that it going to be a premium product. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed that the upcoming launch will be a sub 400cc bike. The motorcycle will most likely be positioned in the growing 300cc to 400cc segment and will help the company expand its Big Wing portfolio for the customers here in India. Now coming to the big question – What exactly this offering will be? In the past, Honda has been quite open in terms of the fact that it has been developing a Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser.

That said, looking at the segment and its popularity, Honda might bring in something that would be based on the Rebel 300 sold globally. As already mentioned, the said offering will be retailed through Honda Big Wing chain of dealerships that is responsible for selling premium Honda motorcycles and the upcoming sub 400cc bike will be one of the most affordable offerings to be sold through Big Wing. If the Honda sub 400cc bike turns out to be a true blue Royal Enfield challenger, a lot will depend on its pricing to succeed.

Royal Enfield currently has the dominance in the said category with the Classic 350 as its best-selling product and despite being a not-so-modern, not-so-fast bike, it is selling like hot cakes even today with over a decade of its journey in the Indian market. That said, the company has to price its upcoming sub 400cc bike under Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) to stand a chance. More details on 30th September, so keep watching this space!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honda Rebel 300 image used for representational purpose!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Ducati Monster 821 to ditch this key highlight: Design revealed!

2021 Ducati Monster 821 to ditch this key highlight: Design revealed!

Nissan Proto Z previews next-gen sportscar: Twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, features detailed

Nissan Proto Z previews next-gen sportscar: Twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, features detailed

Jaguar F-Pace facelift unveiled: Changes, new engines, India launch revealed

Jaguar F-Pace facelift unveiled: Changes, new engines, India launch revealed

Kia 'CV' electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia's global strategy by 2027

Kia 'CV' electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia's global strategy by 2027

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 price in India hiked: Colour-wise cost listed!

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 price in India hiked: Colour-wise cost listed!

Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked again in less than 7 days: Here's how much more you pay

Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked again in less than 7 days: Here's how much more you pay

Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

SIAM survey finds 73 percent willing to buy new vehicles to avoid public transport during pandemic

SIAM survey finds 73 percent willing to buy new vehicles to avoid public transport during pandemic

Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price

Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Kia Sonet Review: Diesel AT, Petrol iMT Pros & Cons

Kia Sonet Review: Diesel AT, Petrol iMT Pros & Cons

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

Hyundai Mobility Membership to be available to existing Hyundai customers soon

Hyundai Mobility Membership to be available to existing Hyundai customers soon

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!