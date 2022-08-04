Honda to launch new 2W in India on August 8: Forza 350 incoming?

Honda will launch a new two-wheeler in India on August 8, 2022. While the company is tight-lipped about the product details, it is expected to introduce the new Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch a new two-wheeler on August 8, 2022. While the Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler maker is tight-lipped about the product details, it is expected to introduce the Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter. Moreover, it’s confirmed that the company’s new offering will be sold via Honda’s premium BigWing outlets.

Honda has sent us a ‘Block Your Date’ invite for the new product’s launch and the company’s official teaser says, “The Formidable…Coming Soon.” It hints at the launch of the Honda Forza 350. Moreover, this maxi-scooter was brought to India last year in limited numbers for a dealer showcase event and all of them were sold out in no time.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch on August 10: All you need to know

The new Honda Forza 350 is a maxi-scooter and it was updated a couple of months ago for the global markets. At the front, it gets an all-LED headlamp set-up, RVM-mounted turn indicators, an electronically-adjustable tall windscreen, and chunky body panels. This maxi-scooter sports a stepped-up seat, large under-seat storage, USB charging socket, keyless ignition, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the global-spec Forza 350 is a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, FI motor that develops 28.8 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It gets a traction control system and dual-channel ABS as standard. The Honda Forza 350 is expected to be assembled in India and will take on the likes of the Keeway Vieste 300, BMW C 400 GT (indirectly), etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.