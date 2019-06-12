Honda to Launch Its First BS6 compliant Two-wheeler live updates: Prices, Features and Specifications

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is all set to debut its first BS6 complaint two-wheeler in the Indian market today. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to reveal as to which product the company is going to launch today. So far, there have been a number of speculations regarding the same on the internet. Though not confirmed, there are chances that Honda will launch the Activa 6G in India today. The media invite from Honda describes today's product as 'quiet revolution' and 'pin-drop silence'. Though these phrases hint towards an electric product, the mention of it being BS6 compliant rules out this possibility.

The Honda's launch of its first BS6 compliant engine was also supposed to be the country's first BS6 two-wheeler. However, Hero Motocorp stole the limelight with recently introducing the BS6 compliant Spendor iSmart in India. Coming back to Honda, the reason why it this new BS6 two-wheeler could be the Active 6G is that the same has been spotted testing on multiple occasions recently. This hints that Honda is indeed working on an update for the Activa scooter, Launching the same, with it being the company's one of the largest selling products in India, in BS6 configurations makes perfect sense.

If Honda's new BS6 complaint two-wheeler is indeed going to be the Activa 6G, then it is expected to come with changes such as an all-digital instrument cluster which offer smartphone connectivity. Other additions are likely to include an LED headlamp along with some minor cosmetic revisions. The Honda Activa 6G BS6 is going to use the same engine as before. However, as confirmed by the two-wheeler manufacturer, it is going to get the fuel-injection system. Prices of the Honda Activa 6G BS6 are likely to shoot up considerable keeping in mind the upgrade in terms of its emission compliance.