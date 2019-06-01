Honda to launch India’s 1st BS-VI two-wheeler on 12th June: Will it be new Activa 6G?

Honda two-wheelers India is set to launch a new vehicle in the country on 12th June. The invite states that Honda invites you to be a part of a 'quiet revolution' and an attached video puts emphasis on 'pin drop silence'. While at first, this hints towards the launch of an electric two-wheeler but the mentioning of India's first BS-VI two-wheeler rules out the possibility of the former. Now to the big question - What Honda's upcoming two-wheeler could be? The company's next generation Activa 6G was snapped a few weeks back and the vehicle was in the final stages of its testing. Also, it has been quite some time that the Activa 5G is in the market.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter Grande Road Test Review: Honda Activa 5G challenger decoded

Sales of the Honda Activa 5G have declined significantly in the last couple of months and this might be the right opportunity for the company to launch the new generation Activa to try compensating for the loss in sales. The new Honda Activa 6G is expected to get some interesting features like an all LED headlamp, all-digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity and more. Moreover, the new Activa 6G might also get fuel injection in favour of better performance.

Furthermore, you can also expect a major revamp in the design along with the inclusion of conventional telescopic forks up front instead of bottom link set up on the present model. The new model is expected to be on offer with drum brakes at both ends along with an optional disc brake for the front. As far as prices are concerned, the new Honda Activa 6G will demand a significant premium over the price of the current generation model.

Stay tuned for more as we will be bringing you LIVE updates straight from the launch event. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!