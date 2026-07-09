Honda to launch flex-fuel bikes, EVs to drive growth

Automaker sold 5.75 million units in FY26, at 8% growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) – the country’s second-largest two-wheeler player – is readying a multifuel product offensive centred around EVs and alternative fuels to drive growth in FY27, and will leverage its extensive global technological expertise towards the same, its top executive said.

Speaking to FE, Tsutsumu Otani, president & CEO of HMSI, said that the automaker is leveraging high-blend ethanol technology refined over years in markets like Brazil, and will launch flex-fuel products in India. He, however, didn’t share the launch timeline. “We will let you know through appropriate channels,” Otani said, adding that all the current BS6-compliant two-wheelers are E20-compatible, and the flex-fuel portfolio will be deployed as soon as localised fuelling infrastructure matures.

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This alternative fuel push comes at a time when its biggest competitor, Hero MotoCorp, launched the flex-fuel commuter variants of the Splendor+ and the HF Deluxe last month, and Suzuki already sells the Gixxer SF250 flex fuel in India – all engineered to run on ethanol blends as high as E85.

Catching Up EV Race

At the same time, although HMSI launched two EVs last year – the Activa E and QC1 – its sales have massively lagged behind competitors such as Hero’s Vida, TVS, Bajaj, and Ather. Industry data shows that the Activa E sold just 318 units in FY26, and the QC1 sold just 2,773 units – in contrast to top-selling EVs such as the TVS iQube (367,501 units), Bajaj Chetak (302,674 units), Ather Rizta (198,577 units), and the Vida range (148,478 units). Otani confirmed that more, extremely competitive EVs are in the pipeline.

Geographic Trends

As far as sales of conventional two-wheelers are concerned, HMSI has achieved a balanced geographic spread, with every major territory – North, South, East, West, and Central – now individually crossing a baseline threshold of one-million-unit dispatches annually.

But there is a sharp divide. Otani said: “Scooters retain an absolute volume monopoly across the highly urbanised West and South, whereas light motorcycles continue to form the baseline of the commercial and commuter economies in the North and East. But we see that rising rural incomes are gradually blurring these traditional geographic boundaries, as a widening demographic of rural buyers seeks the convenience of personal scooters.”

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Addressing the race to challenge Hero MotoCorp, which sold 6.07 million units in FY26, and emerge as the leader – something that HMSI was able to achieve in the months of July and August 2024, and February 2025 – Otani said that market share goals are secondary to long-term ecosystem building. “Our priorities are managing macroeconomic input pressures – such as the conflict in the Middle East – through localised supply chain efficiency, while expanding brand recall beyond our core volume pillars, the Activa and Shine,” he said.