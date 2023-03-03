Honda to launch a new 100cc bike on March 15: Hero Splendor rival

Honda will launch a new 100cc motorcycle in India on March 15, 2023. While the exact details about the product aren’t known yet, it will take on the Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to introduce its most affordable motorcycle in the country. The company will launch its new 100cc motorcycle in India on March 15, 2023. While the exact details about the company’s new entry-level product aren’t known yet, it will directly take on the Hero Splendor, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.

Honda’s all-new 100cc motorcycle: Video

Honda CD 110 Dream is currently the company’s most affordable motorcycle in India. Honda’s upcoming offering will sit below the CD 110 Dream in its portfolio. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has also released a marketing video for the same. One can watch the Hero Splendor rival’s promotional teaser video here.

Bringing the trust of Honda to your home in just a few more days. Stay tuned for the new Honda Ki Sau.



Honda’s 100cc bike: What to expect?

Honda’s upcoming 100cc motorcycle is likely to borrow design cues from the Livo and the Shine 125. While its nomenclature hasn’t been revealed yet, it might be called the Honda Shine 100 as well. It will be powered by a 100cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will be RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel as well. Being an entry-level product, one can expect it to be loaded with basic features only.

Watch Video | Honda Activa H-Smart walkaround:

Honda’s recent launches in India:

Honda recently launched the Activa H-Smart in India at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. Its new smart key system incorporates Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe features. The company will soon also introduce some accessory kits for the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS. There will be four customisation packs for the H’ness and two versions for the CB350RS.

