Honda to launch 19 bikes and scooters this fiscal: One Honda two-wheeler is sold every five seconds

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has just announced its plans for the financial year 2018-19. The company has revealed that it will launch one all-new model and 18 upgrades of the existing products in the current fiscal. That said, almost all scooters in the company's product portfolio will be updated for the current fiscal except for the Grazia as it has been launched as a completely fresh offering a few months back. Motorcycles will also be no different in this regard and all models except for the X-Blade will see getting an upgrade during the same period. That said, it is clear that Honda intends to revamp its product line up that will definitely help it see better sales numbers. Besides this, Honda will also expand its presence to 6000 touch points in the current fiscal.

The Indian two-wheeler industry has crossed 20 million unit sales for the first time in the last fiscal. During the said period, while motorcycles grew at 14 percent, scooters raced ahead with a growth of 20 percent. Honda Activa maintained its dominance as the best selling two-wheeler in India during FY2017-18.

Honda has also announced that it will also expand the presence of its pre-owned two-wheeler business, better known as Best Deal Network to 250 points during the current financial year. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also has plans to launch Honda Joy Club in the current year, which is a customer loyalty program. The company aims at double-digit growth for the current fiscal and is also eyeing on the maximisation of plant efficiency.

2018 Honda CBR250R

Commenting on the company's plans for the current fiscal, Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, "India is already the number one contributor to Honda's global two-wheeler business. Our record sales have set a solid foundation in 2017-18 and Honda 2wheelers India will further consolidate its position in 2018-19 as we get to lead the biggest paradigm shift of 2020. Moving ahead with the same momentum on back of customer demand, we will invest close to Rs 800 crore as we aim for double-digit growth for the third consecutive year in a row as well."

The company will have an investment of Rs 800 crore in the current financial year. Honda two-wheelers also said that it is working dedicatedly towards the BS-VI shift that has to take place in the year 2020. The company said that its sales, engineering, R&D and Purchase and quality teams are working towards product planning, improving quality and keeping the cost competitiveness.

Speaking on Honda's performance in the previous fiscal, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "2017-18 was a historic year for Honda in more than one way. Honda 2Wheelers India is the only two-wheeler company In the world to grow at a pace witnessed never before, adding 1 million plus incremental customers in a single year. Led by strong demand in both domestic and exports front, Honda's sales apexed at 6,123,886 units with 22% growth. Honda successfully consolidated leadership further in scooter segment while aggressively gaining new motorcycle customers The aggressive launch of 4 brand new models, new capacity Infusion and the addition of 500 new outlets propelled Honda's growth story further and set the solid foundation for future growth."