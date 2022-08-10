Honda teases new scooter: Activa 7G or Special Edition Activa 6G?

Honda has teased a new gearless scooter on its social media platforms. Will it be the all-new Activa 7G or a special edition version of the current model? Read along to find out!

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has teased a new gearless scooter on its social media platforms. The teaser image shows a faint front fascia of the company’s best-selling two-wheeler – Activa 6G. So, is Honda planning to launch the all-new Activa 7G or a special limited edition version of the current model? Read along to find out!

Raise the bar with style that is unlike any other. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/u9RwNWe48F — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 9, 2022

Honda Activa 7G: What to expect?

The Honda Activa 6G was launched in India in January 2020 just two years after the launch of the Activa 5G. If Honda is following the same timeline, it might be an apt time to introduce the Activa 7G. With the next-gen model, one can expect Honda to offer some cosmetic changes and new features, including a digital instrument cluster, front disc brake, alloy wheels, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300F: Top 5 things you need to know

Honda Activa 6G Special Edition: What to expect?

Honda is known to introduce special or limited edition versions of its product from time to time. In fact, just a few days ago, the company launched the Sports Edition of the Honda Dio which will be sold in limited numbers. The same might be the case with the Activa 6G as well. Honda might introduce a special edition of the Activa 6G with some cosmetic updates during the festive season to boost its sales.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Honda Activa 6G: Specifications and Price

The Honda Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, PGM fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 7.68 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 8.84 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT. It is currently priced from Rs 72,400 to Rs 74,400, ex-showroom Delhi. Whatever Honda plans to launch, we will get to know in a few days. Until then, stay tuned!

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India: Prices start at Rs 27.70 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.