Honda SP160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs comparison

The new 2023 Honda SP160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) expanded its 160cc product portfolio with the launch of the new SP 160. The 2023 Honda SP160 has been priced from Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the company’s third 160cc motorcycle after the iconic Unicorn and the X-Blade. Here’s how the new SP160 fares against the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Engine and gearbox

Specification SP160 Apache RTR 160 Pulsar 150 Engine 162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 13.2 bhp 15.8 bhp 13.8 bhp Torque 14.5 Nm 13.8 Nm 13.2 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed

Powering the 2023 Honda SP160 is a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 13.2 bhp and 14.5 Nm of torque. The TVS Apache RTR 160 gets a 159.7cc motor that develops 15.8 bhp & 13.8 Nm while Bajaj’s Pulsar 150 features a 149.5cc engine that boasts 13.8 bhp & 13.2 Nm of torque. All of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Dimensions

Specification SP160 Apache RTR 160 Pulsar 150 Length 2061 mm 2085 mm 2055 mm Width 786 mm 730 mm 765 mm Height 1113 mm 1105 mm 1060 mm Wheelbase 1347 mm 1300 mm 1320 mm Ground Clearance 177 mm 180 mm 165 mm Seat Height 796 mm 790 mm 785 mm Kerb Weight 139-141 kg 137-138 kg 148-150 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres 12 litres 15 litres

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, all these sporty commuters get telescopic front forks. At the rear, the SP160 gets a mono-shock absorber while the Pulsar and the Apache feature dual gas-charged shockers. Braking duties are performed by a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and there’s an option of a disc/drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, the Pulsar 150 gets a semi-digital cluster while the SP160 and the Apache RTR 160 sports a fully digital console.

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Honda SP160 Rs 1.18 lakh – Rs 1.22 lakh TVS Apache RTR 160 Rs 1.20 lakh – Rs 1.26 lakh Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rs 1.18 lakh – Rs 1.21 lakh

The new Honda SP160 is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V retails from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.26 lakh while the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.21 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Which sporty commuter motorcycle will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below.

