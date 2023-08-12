scorecardresearch

Honda SP160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs comparison

The new 2023 Honda SP160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Honda SP160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150
New Honda SP160 shares design with the SP125 and mechanials with the Unicorn

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) expanded its 160cc product portfolio with the launch of the new SP 160. The 2023 Honda SP160 has been priced from Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the company’s third 160cc motorcycle after the iconic Unicorn and the X-Blade. Here’s how the new SP160 fares against the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150. 

Honda SP160

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationSP160Apache RTR 160Pulsar 150
Engine162.71cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power13.2 bhp15.8 bhp13.8 bhp
Torque14.5 Nm13.8 Nm13.2 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed5-speed

Powering the 2023 Honda SP160 is a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 13.2 bhp and 14.5 Nm of torque. The TVS Apache RTR 160 gets a 159.7cc motor that develops 15.8 bhp & 13.8 Nm while Bajaj’s Pulsar 150 features a 149.5cc engine that boasts 13.8 bhp & 13.2 Nm of torque. All of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

TVS-Apache-RTR-160

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Dimensions

SpecificationSP160Apache RTR 160Pulsar 150
Length2061 mm2085 mm2055 mm
Width786 mm730 mm765 mm
Height1113 mm1105 mm1060 mm
Wheelbase1347 mm1300 mm1320 mm
Ground Clearance177 mm180 mm165 mm
Seat Height796 mm790 mm785 mm
Kerb Weight139-141 kg137-138 kg148-150 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres12 litres15 litres
honda sp160 vs rivals

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, all these sporty commuters get telescopic front forks. At the rear, the SP160 gets a mono-shock absorber while the Pulsar and the Apache feature dual gas-charged shockers. Braking duties are performed by a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and there’s an option of a disc/drum unit at the rear. In terms of features, the Pulsar 150 gets a semi-digital cluster while the SP160 and the Apache RTR 160 sports a fully digital console. 

pulsar 150

Honda SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150: Price in India 

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Honda SP160Rs 1.18 lakh – Rs 1.22 lakh
TVS Apache RTR 160Rs 1.20 lakh – Rs 1.26 lakh
Bajaj Pulsar 150Rs 1.18 lakh – Rs 1.21 lakh

The new Honda SP160 is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V retails from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.26 lakh while the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is priced from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.21 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Which sporty commuter motorcycle will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below.

Honda SP160

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 14:10 IST
