The SP 160 is Honda’s third offering in the 150cc-160cc category after Unicorn and XBlade. It rivals the likes of Bajaj Pulsar P150 and TVS Apache RTR 160.

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI) has launched the new SP 160 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in two variants– single and twin disc variants, the latter being priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries slated to commence later this month.

Honda SP 160: A bigger SP 125?

The SP 160 is essentially a rehashed SP 125 with a bigger motor. It gets a fairly similar design with the same body panels, a V-shaped LED headlight, a slightly wider tank shroud, a single-piece seat with a raised tail section, a single grab rail, a side-slung exhaust muffler with a chrome shield, and blacked-out internals.

Honda is offering six colour options with the new SP 160 namely Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Ignite Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.

Honda SP 160: A sportier Unicorn?

As expected, Honda SP 160 borrows its underpinnings from Unicorn 160 and XBlade. Powering SP 160 is a 162.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that pushes out 13.46 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.58 Nm. The engine has been tuned to develop an extra horsepower and 0.5 Nm over Unicorn. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware, the diamond-type frame is suspended on conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc accompanied by a single-channel ABS. The base variant gets a 130mm drum brake at the rear. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 80/100 front and 130/70 rear MRF Nylogrip tyres.

Honda SP 160: Features

Equipment offered in the SP 160 is basic, consisting of a fully-digital LCD instrument console, an engine start/stop switch and a hazard switch. The instrument panel houses a speedometer, odometer, fuel-gauge, and a gear-position indicator.