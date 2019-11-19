Honda SP 125 vs 2019 Hero Splendor iSmart: India’s only two entry-level BS-VI bikes compared

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle in India - the SP 125. The bike is basically a successor for the CB Shine SP and this time, the new model has not only gained an eco-friendlier engine but some interesting features as well. Now, the Honda SP 125 is not the only BS-VI bike available on sale in India at present in the entry-level commuter segment as Hero MotoCorp launched the new Splendor iSmart BS6 a few days back. Now that these two are the only BS-VI compliant bikes that you can buy in India in the budget-friendly segment, here is how the two fare against each other on paper.

Honda SP 125 BS6 vs Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 - Dimensions

Comparing the dimensions of both these motorcycles, the Splendor iSmart BS6 is longer and taller compared to the Honda SP 125 wheres the latter takes the lead when it comes to width. The Honda has a longer wheelbase whereas the Hero shows bigger numbers when it comes to seat height and ground clearance. The Honda SP 125 BS6 has a more generous fuel tank and weighs slightly higher as well.

Honda SP 125 BS6 vs Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 - Engine specifications

The new Honda SP 125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 10.7hp of power along with 10.9Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Hero Splendor iSmart is powered by an 113cc, air-cooled engine but this one gets a four-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures stand at 9hp and 9.9Nm respectively. Both these engines are BS-VI compliant and are more fuel-efficient compared to the respective BS-IV models.

Honda SP 125 BS6 vs Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 - Features

The Honda SP 125 is clearly the more feature-loaded motorcycle out of the two. Compared to the BS-IV CB Shine SP, the new BS-VI model gets a host of new features that seem to make the added cost totally worth. The SP 125 now gets a fully digital instrument cluster that houses a gear position indicator along with a service reminder. Moreover, the Honda SP 125 gets an all-LED headlamp while the Splendor iSmart stays content with a regular halogen bulb only. Add to that the fact that the Honda SP 125 gets an engine kill switch as well that is missing on the Hero Splendor iSmart. The one on the SP 125 doubles up as an electric starter as well. The SP 125 features a five-speed transmission whereas the Splendor iSmart gets a four-speed unit.

Honda SP 125 BS6 vs Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 - Price in India

The newly launched Honda SP 125 BS6 can be yours for a price of Rs 72,900 for the base variant while the price for the top-end trim is Rs 77,100. On the other hand, Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 with a smaller displacement engine and lesser features costs significantly lower at Rs 64,900 and the bike is available in a single variant only. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.