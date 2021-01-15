Honda Shine, SP125 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

The latest price hike for the Honda Shine and SP125 doesn't bring any changes, which means both the bikes remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically.

By:Updated: Jan 15, 2021 11:42 AM
BSVI Honda Shine price

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has hiked the prices of its two 125cc bikes namely Shine and the more premium SP125. As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike doesn’t bring any substantial changes to the two bikes, which means the Shine and the SP125 remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. In order to be precise, the Honda Shine price in India now starts at Rs 70,478 for the entry-level drum brake variant. The said variant of the Shine previously used to cost Rs 69,415 and hence, sees an increment of Rs 1,063. Similarly, the disc brake variant of the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 75,274 as against its previous price tag of Rs 74,115. That said, the said trim is now costlier by Rs 1,159.

Now, talking of the other motorcycle, Honda SP125 price in India now starts at Rs 76,074 against its previous price of Rs 75,010. Having said that, this particular drum variant is now costlier by Rs 1,064. The range-topping disc brake variant of the bike has now been priced at Rs 80,369 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 79,210. That said, this variant is now available for sale with a recent increment of Rs 1,159. As already mentioned, the latest price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the two bikes.

The company hasn’t stated any specific reason behind the price hike and rising input costs can be attributed to the same. Honda Shine has been one of the best-selling 125cc bikes in India and after it gained popularity, the company launched the more premium version – SP125. Just like Honda, Royal Enfield has also revised the prices across its model range and so has TVS Motor Company. Stay tuned with Express rives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

