Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Planning to buy a Honda Shine but now came to know about its price increase? No need to worry as the hike isn't that big!

By:June 5, 2021 6:36 PM

Amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous two-wheelers have seen a price increment due to rising input costs and adverse market conditions. It was only Yamaha Motor India that surprised us last week by slashing the prices of the FZ 25 and the FZS 25 by almost Rs 20,000. However, that was only a one-off thing. Now, continuing the price hike tradition in the market is the Honda Shine. The stylish-looking model is currently India’s best-selling 125cc motorcycle and hence, the price hike shouldn’t affect its popularity and demand. Moreover, it has to be kept in mind that the latest price hike for the Honda Shine isn’t much substantial and hence, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers.

Now, digging into the details, starting with the base drum brake variant, this one is currently on sale in the showrooms for a price of Rs 71,550 as against its previous price of Rs 70,478. On the other hand, the range-topping disc brake trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 76,346. In comparison, this version was on sale previously for Rs 75,274. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, as one can see, both variants of Honda Shine have seen a price increment of Rs 1,072.

Like it happens most of the time, the recent price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle. This means that the Honda Shine continues to get power from a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 10.7hp and 11Nm. The bike primarily goes up against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Hero Glamour in the 125cc segment. In the month of April 2021, Honda Shine managed to see 70,416 new homes and this is actually a decent number, given the fact that the market conditions are not at their best right now.

