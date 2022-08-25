Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched: Priced from Rs 78,878

The new 2022 Honda Shine Celebration Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 78,878, ex-showroom. It gets cosmetic updates and new colour schemes.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is on a spree of launches. Having launched the Dio Sports Edition and Activa 6G Premium Edition in the last few weeks, the company has now introduced a special edition of its best-selling 125cc motorcycle, Shine. The new Honda Shine Celebration Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 78,878, ex-showroom.

The new Honda Shine Celebration Edition gets cosmetic updates and new colour schemes. It will be available in two colour options. They are – Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. In terms of design, it gets fresh stripes, a golden-coloured wingmark emblem, and a celebration edition logo on the fuel tank. It also gets a new brown seat which looks premium.

Powering the Honda Shine Celebration Edition is the same 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that does duty in its regular variants too. This motor churns out 10.5 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a drum brake at the rear and a drum/disc option at the front with CBS.

Commenting on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As the nation warms up for the upcoming festive season, at HMSI we wanted to amplify this fervor further for our customers across regions. Renowned famously as one of the most appealing executive motorcycle, brand Shine continues to delight millions of Indians in their journey on two-wheels. I am confident that the all-new celebration edition avatar will light up the festival vibes and bring new delight for our customers.”

