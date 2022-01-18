Honda Shine achieves 1 crore sales milestone in India: Details

Honda Shine has achieved the milestone of 1 crore customers in India. According to Honda, the Shine has become the first 125cc motorcycle in the country to achieve this landmark.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited today announced that its best-selling 125cc motorcycle, Honda Shine, has achieved the 1 crore sales milestone in India. The Honda Shine was first launched in the Indian market in the year 2006. Over the years, it has evolved and become even more popular among the masses. Since the last 16 years, the Honda Shine has been one of the best-selling 125cc motorcycles in India.

In fact, with more than 50 per cent market share in the lucrative 125cc motorcycle category, the Honda Shine is the undisputed king of the 125cc motorcycle segment. The company has also revealed that Shine has registered a 29 per cent year-on-year growth as per the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The Honda Shine is currently priced in India between Rs 74,442 – Rs 78,842, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Commenting on this achievement, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are humbled by the tremendous response that Shine has received over the years. As India rides into 2022 with the amazing Shine, we remain committed to taking on new challenges and delighting our loyal customers with best products. On behalf of HMSI family, I would like to thank our customers for putting their valuable trust in brand Shine.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI added, “We are honoured and thankful for the love and trust received from millions of Shine users. Spanning over one & a half decades, brand Shine has been a true companion for many generations of riders, making it one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian household across all regions. It has proudly upheld the true benchmark of reliability & remarkable quality standards in the 125cc segment.”

