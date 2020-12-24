Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine brand today holds a market share of 39% in the 125cc motorcycle segment. It recorded double digit YOY growth of 26% from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020.

By:December 24, 2020 11:10 AM
BSVI Honda Shine price

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that its 125cc motorcycle Shine has crossed the 90 lakh sales milestone since its launch in the year 2006. Honda Shine now enjoys the highest market share of 39 percent in its segment. The company also states that the Shine recorded double-digit YOY growth of 26 percent from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020.

The Shine is India’s favorite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in Honda’s product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the top four selling motorcycles of the country, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

Launched in 2006, Honda Shine went on to become the best-selling 125cc motorcycle within two years in the Indian market. In the first 54 months of the launch, it achieved its first 10 lakh customers.

Honda states that by 2013, every third 125cc motorcycle sold in India was a Shine. In 2014, the Shine’s sales jumped to the 30 lakh mark with a 33% market share in the segment.

In 2015, Honda introduced CBS (combined braking system) on the Shine. Two years later, it became the first 125cc motorcycle to reach the 50 lakh sales milestone. The year 2018 saw the Shine record 70 lakh sales milestone when Honda states that every second 125cc motorcycle sold was a CB Shine.

In its current version, the Shine comes equipped with a Bharat Stage VI-compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET engine that makes 11 bhp and 11 Nm of torque.

