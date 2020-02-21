Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

The new Honda Shine BS6 brings with it multiple new and interesting features and of course an updated BS6 engine. Here is what all has changed and what all you get for the premium in pricing.

Published: February 21, 2020 5:00:17 PM

The new Honda Shine BS6 has been launched in India recently and the new model is different from the outgoing one in multiple ways. The new Shine BS6 is priced at Rs 67,857 in comparison to the previous BS4 model that was priced at Rs 59,990 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the new model demands a premium of Rs 7,867 over its predecessor. So here is what all has changed. First and foremost, the new Honda Shine BS6 now meets the stricter emission norms and despite the transition, the engine now develops more power and torque outputs. Compared to 10.3hp/10.3 Nm on the BS4 model, the engine on the new BS6 model develops higher outputs at 10.7hp and 11Nm.

Another big change in the new Shine BS6 is the gearbox. While the BS4 Shine used to have a four-speed transmission, the new model gets a five-speed unit. With the updated BS6 engine, Honda is claiming a 14 percent increase in fuel efficiency over the BS4 model. The dimensions of the new Honda Shine BS6 have also changed. While the wheelbase has gone up by 19mm, the ground clearance has also increased by 5 mm. Apart from this, the bike also gets longer in its BS6 avatar by 34mm while its width has reduced by 25mm. The height of the bike has also been increased by 26mm.

The seat of the bike has also been increased by 27mm and is aimed at offering better comfort. On the other hand, the weight of the motorcycle has been reduced considerably by 8 kg while the fuel tank capacity remains the same at 10.5-litres. In terms of visual changes, not much has changed drastically on the new BS6 model except for the subtle changes on the side panels and the tail section. The pass switch that used to come as a trigger on the BS4 model has now been changed and the same has now been integrated into the high low beam switch on the BS6 bike. In terms of features, the new Honda Shine BS6 now gets a DC halogen headlamp that delivers a steady and bright beam of light even in low rpm.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

