Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Bajaj Platina: Price, specs comparison

The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its arch-rivals which include the Hero Splendor Plus and the Bajaj Platina 100.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently ventured into the 100cc motorcycle segment with the launch of the Shine 100. The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here’s how this new kid on the block fares against its established arch-rivals which include the Hero Splendor Plus and the Bajaj Platina 100 in a specification-based comparison.

Shine 100 vs Splendor Plus vs Platina: Design and colours

In terms of design, all these commuter motorcycles boast a basic no-nonsense appeal as they are targeted at the masses. The new Honda Shine 100 is offered in five colour shades while the Bajaj Platina is available in four paint schemes. Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, is available in a whopping twelve colour variants.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Shine 100 vs Splendor Plus vs Platina: Engine and gearbox

Specification Shine 100 Splendor Plus Platina 100 Engine 98.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 7.2 bhp 7.9 bhp 7.7 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm 8.3 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed 4-speed Mileage 60-70 kmpl* 60-70 kmpl* 60-70 kmpl*

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is a 98.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.2 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. Hero Splendor Plus gets a 97.2cc unit that churns out 7.9 bhp while the Bajaj Platina 100 is offered with a 102cc engine that develops 7.7 bhp. All these motorcycles come mated to a 4-speed gearbox and should offer an identical mileage of 60-70 kmpl in real-world conditions, depending on the usage.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Shine 100 vs Splendor Plus vs Platina: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, all these commuter motorcycles sport telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, the Shine 100 and the Platina get a basic analogue instrument cluster. However, the range-topping XTEC variant of the Splendor Plus gets a digital console as well.

Shine 100 vs Splendor Plus vs Platina: Price in India

Make and model Starting price (ex-showroom) Honda Shine 100 Rs 64,900 Hero Splendor Plus Rs 73,481 Bajaj Platina 100 Rs 65,856

The Honda Shine 100 and the Bajaj Platina 100 are offered in a single variant and they are priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 65,856, ex-showroom, respectively. Hero Splendor Plus, on the other hand, is offered in multiple variants, including the range-topping XTEC model, and is priced from Rs 73,481 to Rs 77,745, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 10 cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Baleno, Tiago, Bolero Neo & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.