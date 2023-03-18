Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Price, specifications comparison

The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, and will directly rival the Hero HF Deluxe. Here’s how these entry-level 100cc commuter motorcycles fare against each other.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the all-new Shine 100. With a starting price of Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, the Honda Shine 100 is the company’s most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market. It will directly go up against other entry-level commuters in the market, including Hero MotoCorp’s HF Deluxe. Here’s how the new Honda Shine 100 fares against the Hero HF Deluxe in a specification-based comparison.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Design and colours

In terms of design, both these motorcycles boast a classic no-frills appeal considering their target audience and price point. The Shine 100 borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125, while the HF Deluxe has an angular design and looks quite slim. Honda is offering the Shine 100 in five colours while the Hero HF Deluxe is available in eight paint schemes.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Engine and gearbox

Specification Shine 100 HF Deluxe Engine 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 7.6 bhp 7.9 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed Mileage 60-70 kmpl* 60-70 kmpl*

Powering the Honda Shine 100 is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. Hero HF Deluxe, on the other hand, gets a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. Both these motorcycles come mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. Also, they should offer a mileage of 60-70 kmpl in real-world conditions, depending on the usage.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe (Instrument Cluster)

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Hardware and features

The Honda Shine 100 as well as the Hero HF Deluxe sport telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, these motorcycles get a basic analogue instrument cluster with a fuel gauge and sport a long single-piece seat.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Price and rivals

Make and model Starting price (ex-showroom) Honda Shine 100 Rs 64,900 Hero HF Deluxe Rs 59,990

The Honda Shine 100 is offered in a single variant and has been priced at Rs 64,900. Hero HF Deluxe, on the other hand, is offered in multiple variants and its prices range from Rs 59,990 to Rs 67,138, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. They will rival the likes of Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina, etc.

