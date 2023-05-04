Honda Shine 100 production commences in India: Deliveries to begin soon

The production of the Honda Shine 100 has commenced in India at the company’s Narsapura plant in Karnataka. Priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, the Shine 100 is HMSI’s most affordable motorcycle.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the all-new Shine 100 in India. Priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, it is the company’s most affordable motorcycle. Now, the production of the Honda Shine 100 has commenced at the company’s Narsapura plant in Karnataka. Its dealer dispatches have begun and customer deliveries will commence soon.

Honda Shine 100: Production and deliveries

The roll out of the newly introduced Honda Shine 100 was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the presence of Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director (HMSI) along with other senior members of the company. Bookings for the Shine 100 are already open and the deliveries will begin by the end of this month.

Honda Shine 100: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.28 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox and complies with the latest OBD-2 norms. Honda also claims that the Shine 100 will offer class-leading fuel efficiency.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

Honda Shine 100: Price and competition

The new 2023 Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. At this price point, it directly rivals the Hero HF Deluxe (Rs 60,760 to Rs 67,208), Hero Splendor Plus (Rs 73,481 to Rs 77,745) and Bajaj Platina 100 (Rs 65,856), all prices ex-showroom.

