Honda Shine 100 launched in India at Rs 64,000

New Honda Shine 100 launched in India. The Shine 100 is Honda’s most-affordable motorcycle and will compete against the Hero Splendor.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI), has launched its new 100cc commuter motorcycle in India. The new Honda Shine 100 carries an introductory price of Rs 64,000 ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Shine 100 are open, and deliveries are to begin in May.

The new Honda Shine 100 utilises a newly-developed 100cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s fuel injected. The engine is OBD2 compliant and it can run on petrol mixed with 20 percent ethanol. The engine makes 7.4bhp and 8Nm of torque.

The engine sits in a newly-developed diamond frame, specially developed for the Shine. The new Honda commuter’s wheelbase measures 1,245mm while the seat height stands at 786mm, making it an accessible motorcycle to many.

The Honda Shine has 12 patents to its name and the motorcycle is aimed at ease of use no matter the condition. To make service and maintenance easier, the Honda Shine houses its fuel pump outside the tank and also features an auto choke function.

Features and equipment list on the Honda Shine 100 include telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, a combi-brake system, alloy wheels, and an analogue twin-pod instrument cluster. The headlight is a halogen unit and the motorcycle is available in a total of five colours.

The Shine 100 will compete with the segment leader in this class, the Hero Splendor while also fending off the Bajaj Platina and the HF Deluxe. The Honda Shine 100’s competitors also feature similar equipment and features as the Shine.