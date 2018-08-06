Honda sells 5 lakh bikes and scooters in South India: Activa helps to gain market share

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it is the number one number one two-wheeler brand in South India region. The company has created a new record as it is the first company in the region to cross 5 lakh sales mark in just 3 months (April-June’18) time. Honda said in a press statement that it is the number one choice of customers in the five states namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the South India region. The brand added that being the market leader in the region, Honda is driving the industry in south and is the highest contributor to incremental industry volumes and every 3rd two-wheeler on south Indian roads is a Honda.

Speaking on Honda is changing the way south India rides on two-wheels, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are humbled by the love and trust for brand Honda from our customers in south. South region is also driving the two-wheeler industry demand across India and to serve our customers faster and better. We sold our first 2wheeler in south only 17 years ago. Honda expanded the production capacity at Karnataka plant making it the world’s largest two-wheeler plant for Honda. To reach closer to the customers and enhance market connect, Honda has aggressively expanded network presence in the region and also operates direct company offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Vijayavada.”

So far, Honda has sold over 1 crore customers in the South India region on the back of an overall double-digit growth, selling more than 17.6 lakh two-wheelers in FY 2017-18. The company says that it is the undisputed leader with the highest market share of 35%. While Activa continues to rule as the highest selling automatic scooter in the region, Honda’s CB Shine leads in the 125cc motorcycle segment.

Honda says that Karnataka is the biggest market for the company in the southern region. In the first quarter of this year, Honda sales have crossed 1.1 lakh sales mark posting a double digit growth of 14%. Committed to ‘Make in India’, Honda’s biggest plant worldwide is situated in Narsapura in Karnataka. The green factory outperforms all production units of Honda with an annual production capacity of 24 lacs.