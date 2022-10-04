Honda 2W September 2022 Sales: Honda sold 5,18,559 two-wheelers in September 2022, recording a 7.6 per cent YoY growth. While 4,88,924 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 29,635 units were exported to other countries.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2022. The company sold 5,18,559 two-wheelers last month, registering a 7.6 per cent YoY growth. In September 2022, while 4,88,924 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 29,635 units were exported to other countries.

In the same period last year, Honda’s total sales figures stood at 4,81,908 units. In September 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports were 4,63,683 and 18,225 units respectively. Also, when we compare Honda Two-wheeler India’s September 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, it recorded a 12 per cent growth as in August 2022 it sold 4,62,523 units.

Commenting on company’s positive momentum in the run-up to the festivities, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The auto-industry registered a strong demand force in the 2nd quarter as this momentum continues to rise with the on-going festival celebration. All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer enquiries.”

He further added, “With an exciting range of model line-up across segments to choose from, we are all set to delight our customers this festive season.” HMSI recently expanded its RedWing network with new dealerships in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Mohali (Punjab), and Nalbari (Assam). Parallelly, in the premium segment, the company expanded its BigWing network with new Honda BigWing outlets in Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Jorhat (Assam), and Gaya (Bihar).

