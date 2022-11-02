Honda 2W October 2022 Sales: Honda sold 4,49,391 two-wheelers in October 2022, recording a 3.9 percent YoY growth. While 4,25,969 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 23,422 units were exported to other countries.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The company sold 4,49,391 two-wheelers in October 2022, recording a 3.9 percent YoY growth. While 4,25,969 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 23,422 units were exported to other countries.

In the same period last year, Honda’s total sales figures stood at 4,32,207 units. In October 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports were 3,94,623 and 37,584 units respectively. Moreover, when we compare Honda Two-wheeler India’s October 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 13.3 percent as in September 2022 it sold 5,18,559 units.

Commenting on company’s performance, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This year’s festival season has ushered in a period of real growth & positive sentiment after a challenging period of two-years. With celebrations in full swing and a strong growth prospect for the coming times, we are truly elated to witness such strong demand pouring in from the market.”

Last month, HMSI expanded its presence in India with the inauguration of new Red Wing outlets in Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Kamareddy (Telangana), Katihar & Supaul (Bihar) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). The company also enriched its BigWing network with the addition of new outlets in Rajkot (Gujarat), New Delhi and two outlets in Hyderabad (Telangana).

