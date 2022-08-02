Honda 2W July 2022 Sales: Honda sold 4,43,643 two-wheelers in July 2022, recording a 15 per cent YoY growth. While 4,02,701 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 40,942 units were exported to other countries.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The company sold 4,43,643 two-wheelers last month, registering a 15 per cent YoY growth. In July 2022, while 4,02,701 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 40,942 units were exported to other countries.

In the same period last year, Honda’s total sales figures were 3,85,533 units. In July 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports stood at 3,40,133 and 45,400 units respectively. Also, when we compare Honda Two-wheeler India’s July 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, it recorded a 15.5 per cent growth as in June 2022 it sold 3,83,882 units.

Commenting on the development, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Performance in the first quarter has been really encouraging with positive customer sentiment in the market. Factors like good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins & enquiries.”

He further added, “Commencing second quarter on a high along with coming festive season, we expect to regain the growth momentum at a faster rate.” Last month, Honda started exporting the SP125 to Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, the company inaugurated its premium Honda BigWing outlets in Warangal (Telangana), Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Thodupuzha (Kerala), and Malappuram (Kerala).

