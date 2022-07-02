Honda sold 3.83 two-wheelers in June 2022, recording a 65 per cent YoY growth. While 3,55,560 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 28,322 units were exported to other countries.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2022. The company sold 3,83,882 two-wheelers in India last month, recording a 65 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, Honda managed to sell 2,32,497 units in the country.

For the month of June 2022, out of the total sales of 3,83,882 two-wheelers, 3,55,560 units were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 28,322 units were exported to other countries. Also, when compared on an MoM basis, the company’s sales increased by 8.6 per cent in June 2022 over May, when it sold 3,53,188 units.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the market situation, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The growth expectations with which we set out in the beginning of FY’23 is gradually turning into a reality. The timely arrival of monsoons has impacted the economic indicators favourably. We expect the coming months to sustain this upward trend as more customers look for two-wheeler mobility options.”

Honda Two-wheelers India recently also celebrated the prestigious milestone of 20 lakh customers of the Honda Shine in Central India, including the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Honda Shine has already crossed the 1 crore sales milestone in India and enjoys more than 50 per cent market share in the 125cc motorcycle segment.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift makes global debut: India launch at Auto Expo

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.