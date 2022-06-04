Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold 3,53,188 two-wheelers in May 2022, recording a massive YoY growth of 507 per cent. While 3,20,844 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 32,344 units were exported.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The company sold 3,53,188 two-wheelers in India last month, recording a massive 507 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, it managed to sell 58,168 units. It is worth mentioning that the sales were affected in May 2021 due to the second wave of the covid pandemic.

For the month of May 2022, out of the total sales of 3,53,188 two-wheelers, 3,20,844 units were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 32,344 units were exported to other countries. Also, when we compare the sales tally on an MoM basis, the company’s sales dipped by 2.17 per cent in May 2022 over April, when it sold 3,61,027 units.

Commenting on the sales performance in May’22, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The market is gaining back strength as disturbances in terms of supply side are subsiding coupled with rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions.”

He further added, “The sales figures this month remain incomparable from May’21 as frequent lockdowns in wake of second-wave marred the performance during this period last year. Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon.”

