Honda sells 2.96 lakh two-wheelers in January 2023: Records 16% YoY decline

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed its total sales figures for the month of January 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese automaker sold 2,96,363 two-wheelers last month, recording a 16 percent YoY decline in sales. While 2,78,143 units were retailed in the domestic market, the remaining 18,220 units were exported to other countries.

Honda January 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period January’23 January’22 YoY Growth December’22 MoM Growth Total sales 2,96,363 3,54,209 -16.3% 2,50,171 18.4%

In the same period last year, Honda’s sales figures stood at 3,54,209 units. In January 2022, the company’s domestic sales and exports were 3,15,196 and 39,013 units respectively. Now, when we compare Honda’s January 2023 sales performance on an MoM basis, it recorded 18.4 percent growth as in December 2022 it sold 2,50,171 units.

Commenting on the sales performance in January 2023, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Much ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI recently launched its first OBD2 model, New Activa with Smart Key. Continuing to lead this transition, HMSI will be soon upgrading its other products to meet the latest norms.”

He added, “Further, the budget 2023 presented shed light on the enhanced focus on vehicle scrapping, green mobility and Net-Zero carbon emission goals which outlines the future of mobility in the country, giving a roadmap to boost the Indian auto sector. We are optimistic that such initiatives will usher in growth for the industry.”

