Honda sells 2.50 lakh two-wheelers in December 2022: Records 11% YoY growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed its total sales figures for the month of December 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese automaker sold 2,50,171 two-wheelers last month, recording a 11 percent YoY growth. While 2,33,151 units were retailed in the domestic market, the remaining 17,020 units were exported to other countries.

Honda’s December 2022 Sales compared YoY and MoM

In the same period last year, Honda’s sales figures stood at 2,23,621 units. In December 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports were 2,10,612 and 13,009 units respectively. But, when we compare Honda Two-wheeler India’s December 2022 sales performance on an MoM basis, it dipped by a massive 32.9 percent as in November 2022 it sold 3,73,221 units.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on HMSI’s performance, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as year-on-year basis. Factors like healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins & enquiries.”

He further added, “Our entire network is closely engaging with customers via both online & offline channels, thus, making way for growth in the coming time. Stepping into 2023, we expect that the continuously improving consumer sentiment along with the enhanced effort towards the betterment of economy and infrastructure will build the momentum further.”

