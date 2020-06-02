Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda restarted its operations late last month and more than 70 per cent of its dealerships too are now open, leading to digital sales as well as giving customers access to service centres.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has sold more than 1.5 lakh bikes during the month of May 2020. The company claims that it sent 54,820 two-wheelers to dealerships once the lockdown rules were eased. Out of the 54,000+ bikes, the company also exported 820 units. Not only this, more than 10.5 lakh two-wheelers were serviced as well at Honda authorised workshops. HMSI also says that it has now crossed a cumulative sales of six lakh units of BS6 two-wheelers. The month of May also witnessed HMSI reopening its factories and beginning production. It’s dealerships too started re-opening, with now almost 70 per cent showrooms open. Honda says that 308 of its suppliers have also got approvals to restart their work. Moreover, the company also recently introduced its seventh BS6 two-wheeler, the Honda CD 110 Dream, in India. The bike is priced starting from Rs 62,729, ex-showroom.

HMSI’s director of sales and marketing, Yadvinder Guleria, says that the dealerships already had a decent stock of BS6 vehicles to begin retail sales. He also said that dealerships are also looking to promote digital sales. A survey done by HMSI also shows that more than 80 per cent of the people will want to buy their favourite Honda bike/scooter within the next three months. This is actually a positive sign considering the weak sales numbers that have been posted from the last few months. Guleria also said that on a parallel stream, HMSI is also increasing pace at bringing out its new products.

Currently, HMSI only has one BS6 110cc bike on sale. As we are aware, the company’s bread and butter model, the Honda Activa 6g is in its sixth generation. The Honda Activa was given a refresh earlier this year and gets new and up-to-date features. These include telescopic front forks, an external fuel filler and more. The scooter has also gained on the fuel efficiency front.

