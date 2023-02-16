Honda Scoopy, patented in India, launched in Indonesia

Honda Scoopy launched in Indonesia and is powered by a 110cc engine, identical to the Honda Activa. Here’s more on the Honda Scoopy.

Honda has launched its latest version of the Scoopy in Indonesia, a 110cc scooter. What’s interesting about the Honda Scoopy is that it was patented in India last year. Here are more details on the Honda Scoopy.

Starting with the design, the Honda Scoopy features a funky, retro look with a large oval headlight with LED lighting. The long seat and the sculpted rear section of the Scoopy add to the overall quirkiness of the gearless scooter.

In terms of equipment, the Honda Scoopy gets an analogue instrument display with an LCD unit, telescopic front forks, 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The Honda Scoopy gets a 4.2-litre fuel tank and weighs 95kg.

Powering the Honda Scoopy is a 110cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 9bhp and 9.3Nm of torque, paired to a CVT gearbox. The engine figures are identical to the one that powers the Honda Activa in India. The scooter also gets a smart key, again, similar to the Honda Activa.

In Indonesia, the Honda Scoopy is priced at Rp 2,16,53,00 (approximately Rs 1.17 lakh in Indian money). So is it coming to India? The answer is no, not anytime soon at least. Then why the patent? Companies usually do this just to reserve the name, and at times with no intention of launching it in a specific market at all. However, the Honda Scoopy will be a great alternative to the Yamaha Fascino and the Vespa in India.