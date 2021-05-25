Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Honda already has the RoadSync smartphone app for the H'ness CB350. So, why the trademark again?

By:Updated: May 25, 2021 2:22 PM

 

Honda has recently trademarked the name – RoadSync in India. The Goods and Services description on the Government’s official trademark registry states that the name can be used for two-wheelers and their parts and fittings. That said and going by the name, there is a healthy possibility that the name Honda RoadSync will be used for the company’s more advanced smartphone-connected technology. The status on the trademark website says ‘Accepted’ and this means that the name has been accepted for publication in the trademarks journal and will be registered after that. It has to be noted that Honda H’ness CB350 currently comes with a smartphone tech with voice control but you will need a Bluetooth headset to experience all its features.

That said, the directions for the navigation can only be heard in the headset which means that the system doesn’t show turn-by-turn or the visual navigation on the vehicle screen. In such a case, the company must be developing a connectivity suite that will offer detailed vehicle information, ride statistics, features like geofencing and more importantly, the navigation assist so that the directions can be showed on the instrument cluster of the vehicle just like TVS Apache RR310 or the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, for better convenience. Once launched, the feature might be on offer with the company’s upcoming premium bikes.

Watch video | Our detailed Honda H’ness CB350 Hindi review:

There is also a possibility that the next-generation Honda Activa or the company’s best-selling 125cc bike Shine might get the said feature going forward, given the fact that such tech is getting popular in vehicles these days. Moreover, the said feature with turn-by-turn navigation might also be offered with the Honda Hornet 2.0 as its closest rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V already offers smartphone connectivity. It has to be noted that Honda already has the RoadSync app at its disposal for the H’ness CB350 and hence, trademarking the same name again might only mean that the company is working on its newer version, as we already mentioned. More details expected to spill soon.

