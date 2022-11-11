The legend returns: Honda reveals all-new XL750 Transalp at EICMA

The 755cc parallel-twin engine has a total output of 90.5bhp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.

Undoubtedly, the Honda Africa is one of the most capable adventure bikes in the world, but buyers are now looking at a mid-sized ADV and the Japanese company has answered the prayers of their diehard fans by showcasing the much-awaited XL750 Transalp at EICMA in Milan. Honda was the only major player in the ADV segment which wasn’t present in this segment, but now all this has changed as the long-time rumoured Transalp has finally broken cover. For now, Honda hasn’t made an official statement on whether the new ADV will be launched in India, but some reports suggest that it may make its debut here in 2023. Moving on to what the Transalp is all about.

Honda XL750 Transalp: Engine

The new Transalp is an all-rounder ADV which is designed to conquer both the path less travelled and the urban jungle thanks to the refined settings of the Throttle By Wire. It is powered by a brand new 755cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank and has a total output of 90.5bhp at 9,500rpm and 75Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Hence, the engine offers plenty of punch in the low and mid-range. This powertrain is also shared with the Hornet 750.

Honda XL750 Transalp: Features

The XL750 Transalp offers five riding modes — Standard, Sport, Gravel, Rain and Individual. Based on the mode opted, it changes the five-stage traction control, three-step engine braking, two levels of ABS and four levels of Engine Power. The rear ABS can be completely switched off and comes standard with Wheelie Control.

The new ADV gets a 5-inch TFT colour display that can be paired to both Android and iOS devices via the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. All lighting is LED; the indicators auto-cancel and also include Emergency Stop Signal technology in case of sudden braking. Honda is also offering optional accessories like quickshifter, soft and hard luggage, rally/touring equipment and cosmetic enhancements as per the customer’s requirements.

Honda XL750 Transalp: Design

The XL750 Transalp is based on a steel diamond mainframe which weighs 18.3 kg, making it 10 percent lighter than the CB500X. Therefore, the kerb weight is 208 kg. To ensure that the motorcycle is easy to manoeuvre and makes U-turns, the steering angle is 42 degrees and the minimum turning circle is 2.6m.

To ensure that comfort and off-roading qualities aren’t compromised, the XL750 Transalp gets a Showa 43mm SFF-CATM (Separate Function Fork-Cartridge) USD front forks with a 200mm travel. The rear Showa suspension, on the other hand, has a 190mm travel. The Transalp has a ground clearance of 210mm. The front tyres get twin 310mm disc brakes while the rear comes with a single 256mm disc unit. The new-gen Transalp is available in two tyre options, the Metzeler Karoo Street or Dunlop Mixtour.

The Transalp will be available in three colours — Matt Iridium Gray Metallic, Matt Ballistic Black Metallic and the Ross White Tricolour.

