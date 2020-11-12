Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

Tested and recommended by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, the engine oil which will be marketed as ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ is exclusively formulated for Honda’s two-wheelers.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd today announced its strategic alliance with Spain’s largest petroleum company Repsol Lubricants for the launch of ‘Honda Repsol Moto Biker & Moto Scooter’ Engine Oil in India. Honda states that the Honda Repsol Moto Biker and Moto Scooter engine oil provides longer engine life protection, enhanced fuel efficiency with a low maintenance cost, while also promising a quick start with rapid acceleration along with deposit-free engine components.

The co-branded engine oil comes in two grades – ‘Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA’ for Honda motorcycles and ‘Honda Repsol Moto Scooter 10W30 MB’ for Honda scooters. Both the engine oil variants come in 800 ML, 900 ML & 1000 ML packs and are available in the open-market starting November 2020.

With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ Engine Oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience, Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience we have acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed onto our commercial products. We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products, Clara Velasco- Director Lubricants, Repsol said.

