Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

Tested and recommended by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, the engine oil which will be marketed as ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ is exclusively formulated for Honda’s two-wheelers.

By:November 12, 2020 3:23 PM
honda repsol engine oil

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd today announced its strategic alliance with Spain’s largest petroleum company Repsol Lubricants for the launch of ‘Honda Repsol Moto Biker & Moto Scooter’ Engine Oil in India. Honda states that the Honda Repsol Moto Biker and Moto Scooter engine oil provides longer engine life protection, enhanced fuel efficiency with a low maintenance cost, while also promising a quick start with rapid acceleration along with deposit-free engine components.

The co-branded engine oil comes in two grades – ‘Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA’ for Honda motorcycles and ‘Honda Repsol Moto Scooter 10W30 MB’ for Honda scooters. Both the engine oil variants come in 800 ML, 900 ML & 1000 ML packs and are available in the open-market starting November 2020.

Also read: Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ Engine Oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience, Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said.

Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience we have acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed onto our commercial products. We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products, Clara Velasco- Director Lubricants, Repsol said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

Jawa crosses 50,000 bike sales in India: 2,000 Peraks delivered so far

Jawa crosses 50,000 bike sales in India: 2,000 Peraks delivered so far

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 850 Sport: Global unveil on 17 November

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 850 Sport: Global unveil on 17 November

New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here's what each one gets

New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here's what each one gets

Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor