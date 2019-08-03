Honda recalls Activa, Aviator, Grazia & Shine over possible front brake issue: Check if yours is affected

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently issued a voluntary recall for its four models namely Aviator, Activa 125, Grazia and CB Shine. The recall has been issued for the CBS disc brake variants of all four models. The company said in a press statement that under this recall campaign, a total of 50,034 units of these models will be attended. Honda has identified a suspected quality issue in the ‘Front-Brake master cylinder’ which may cause difficulty in rotation of the front wheel and may further lead to wheel jam in extreme situations. Honda has announced that it will voluntarily inspect the aforementioned models manufactured between 4th February, 2019 to 3rd July, 2019. The company will replace the suspected part, if required, on Free of Cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status.

In case your vehicle is affected under this recall, here is how you will get notified. The company will directly notify you via call / e-mail / SMS through its dealers for inspection of your vehicle starting today. The customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Services > Campaign section on the company’s website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com). Honda suggests that in order to avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, customers are requested to book their service appointment in advance as per their availability.

In other news, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India announced a few days back that it has crossed 11 million unit sales in Western India. The company achieved this milestone from the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat in its 19th year of operations. While the first 5.5 million units were sold in 14 years, the remaining 5.5 million units found new homes in the last five years. that said, the brand increased its sales by three-fold in four years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!