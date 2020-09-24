Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Honda Big Wing India is set to get a new addition to its lineup on 30th September. Considering the engine note we're hearing in the new teaser video and a load of speculations, it could be the Honda Rebel 300.

2020 Honda Rebel 300 (Image for representational purposes only)

Honda showcased the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 during the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in November and it only sounds imperative that Honda would decide to bring them to India since the sub-500cc motorcycle segment is now booming here more than ever. The Japanese manufacturer has been teasing a new upcoming motorcycle since some days and speculations suggest it could be one from the Rebel family. A popular brand in international markets, Honda Rebel in India would bring with it a hefty competition for Royal Enfield, promising a traditional cruiser appeal along with refinement and reliability that is so very Honda.

Last week, we reported that our sources close to the development reveal that the new Honda will be a sub-400cc motorcycle. The upcoming bike will be retailed through Honda’s big bike retail network Big Wing. Watch the teaser video below to listen to the exhaust note of the new single-cylinder Honda coming soon.

Honda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 31 bhp. About 5-6 days more to go before we find out the specifications of a likely success story. However, competing Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles is also a tough one, considering they’re incredibly popular in India.

Also read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price, details

If the company prices the new product right though, the Honda cruiser could turn the tables with its modernity. It would boast features like full LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, fully digital instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator and fuel-consumption display.

Besides Royal Enfield 350s, the new Honda would also compete with the Bajaj Dominar 400 and Benelli Imperiale 400. And if the price tag sticks to about Rs 2 lakh or under, it’ll be a stern competition too.

